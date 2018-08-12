WEATHER

ABC7 Chicago has partnered with AccuWeather to help you stay connected to the best in weather! The ABC7 Chicago Weather App is switching to the award-winning free ABC7 Chicago/AccuWeather app featuring the new AccuWeather MinuteCast®, the leading minute-by-minute precipitation forecast, hyper-localized to your exact street address. AccuWeather offers the weather with the same Superior Accuracy™ and immersive experience across Android and iPhone.

ABC7 Chicago and AccuWeather offer MinuteCast, providing the only global minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for Chicago, right down to your street address. This feature is available for over a dozen countries on three continents.

The app's pleasing design lets you take advantage of your mobile device to present weather data in customizable ways. The app also offers pinpoint location forecasts and saved favorite locations for quick forecasting. AccuWeather's hourly, daily and 15-day forecasts can be integrated with your calendar with localized weather for more than 3 million locations.
