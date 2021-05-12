Weather: Like It or Not

How much wind does it take to move an object or person?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ever wonder how much wind it takes to knock you over?

Well there is actually a mathematical equation we can use to calculate the wind speed needed to move objects and people.

That equation is wind equals the square root of 195 times weight over area of object in square feet. Brings you back to your algebra days, right?

Lets look at a maple leaf. Using the formula, it only takes a wind of 3 mph to move a maple leaf. A trash can with trash in it weighting 37 pounds could be moved by a 28 mph wind.

An average person could be moved by a 67 mph wind, and an average car can be moved by a 90 mph wind.

Isn't it great how math can help us with so many questions?

