WEATHER

Why is it called the Hunter's Moon? The story behind full moon names

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a reason why September's full moon is named differently from June's. (AccuWeather)

Ever wonder why September's full moon is known as the Harvest moon, while June's is known as the Strawberry moon? Each moon's name has something to do with that particular time in the year.

According to AccuWeather, the full moon names date back to Native American folklore and is how "tribes back then kept track of the seasons by giving a distinct name and meaning."

September's Harvest moon received its name because farmers depended on the full moon to harvest crops. October's Hunter's Moon was given its name because it was at this time when tribes gathered meat for the long winter ahead. June's Strawberry moon received its name because many strawberries were commonly harvested at that month.

A blue moon happens in the rare situation when there are two full moons in the same month, hence the phrase "once in a blue moon."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermoonaccuweatherhistory
WEATHER
Hurricane Willa Live Tracker: Dangerous Category 3 storm closes in on Mexico coast
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy Tuesday
Hurricane Willa track headed for Mexico; now Category 5
Chicago Weather: High winds and snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting on I-57 in Calumet Park
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
'No, no, no!' Utah student was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Aurora youth pastor sent racy texts to child, prosecutors say
Rapper Jon James killed in botched airplane stunt
Boy, 13, stabs middle school teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
American tourist found dead in Turks and Caicos
Show More
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Police: Girl confined to small basement room with alarm
Mom says HS student beaten during gym class
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
More News