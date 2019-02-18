WEATHER

Las Vegas snow: Up to 2 inches of snow falls on strip for 1st time in decade

Wild weather in Nevada! Parts of Las Vegas, including the strip, are waking up to as much as 2 inches of snow Monday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS --
There's wild weather in Nevada! Parts of Las Vegas, including the strip, are waking up to as much as 2 inches of snow Monday morning.

The city got hit with a surprise storm Sunday night.

This is the first time in more than a decade that the Las Vegas valley has seen enough snow for it to stick. Snow was reported in Southern Highlands, Henderson, Centennial Hills, Chinatown and Boulder City.

High temperatures in Vegas are supposed to be in the mid-to-upper 40s this week, and the city could get even more snow on Wednesday.
