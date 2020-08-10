Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Severe storms bring tornado warnings throughout Chicago area

Tornado warning issued for multiple Illinois counties
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms with the risk of high, strong winds up to 100 miles per hour are moving through the Chicago area Monday afternoon, bringing with it the risk of storm damage.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Cook and DuPage counties until 4:30 p.m. and Lake (Illinois) and McHenry counties until 4:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Boone, Kendall and Kane counties until 3:45 p.m. and Will and DuPage counties until 4 p.m.

If you are in the area of a tornado warning, you should take shelter in the lowest level of your house. If you don't have a basement, take shelter in an interior room or closet without windows.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lake, Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Cook counties until 4:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service Monday until 7 p.m., covering northeast Illinois, southern Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana.

This forecast comes as heavy rain, large hail and strong winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The National Weather Service says some gusts could reach 100 mph. The storms are expected to maintain their intensity as they arrive.

ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott explained the storms have formed a derecho, which is a line of storms producing straight-moving, not rotating, winds.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk categories range from marginal to high.


The heat index will reach between 95-100 degrees, making for a hot and humid day.
Tracy says damaging winds and torrential rain is likely. The threat of tornadoes is also possible but remains low at this time.

