Strong storms are moving through the Chicago area Thursday morning and could make for a soggy morning commute.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms moved through the Chicago area Thursday morning. The rain is expected to linger through the early afternoon.The storms entered the far southwest suburbs early Thursday and made it to the city between 5 and 6 a.m. The heaviest rain fell in the southern suburbs and northwest Indiana.Spotty showers are expected to continue in the afternoon, with temperatures dropping into the 50s.