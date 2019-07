Path of totality: What to know about Tuesday's total solar eclipse

EMBED >More News Videos AccuWeather talks to an eclipse enthusiast about what makes Tuesday's event special.

On Tuesday, skywatchers in parts of the Earth got a rare treat: a total solar eclipse.It was the first total solar eclipse since the Great American Eclipse of 2017 Unfortunately for eclipse enthusiasts in the U.S., we weren't in the path of this one. The path of totality was mostly across open waters, but tourists packed into the tiny sliver across Chile and Argentina where the total eclipse was visible.The partial eclipse first reached Chile at 3:22 p.m. ET, and the total eclipse began at 4:38 p.m. ET. The total eclipse lasted a matter of minutes in each location.Gordon Telepun, an eclipse enthusiast who witnessed a total solar eclipse for the fifth time on Tuesday, said this one is special because he could see it at sunset."You know how the moon always looks bigger on the horizon? So an eclipse on the horizon is really going to look dramatic," he said.After the last eclipse, many Americans are wondering when we might be able to catch one again. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. won't cut all the way across the country like the last one, but it will pass through several states, including Texas, Illinois, New York and Maine. It will make its journey on April 8, 2024