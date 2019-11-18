Weather

Crews begin construction along shore at Juneway Beach to fight erosion in Rogers Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- High waves along the entire Lake Michigan shoreline have caused significant erosion at Chicago beaches, and some of the worst damage is in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Construction on an emergency project started Monday at Juneway Beach, and will move south over the next couple of months to Rogers Beach and Howard Beach.

"The beaches are disappearing, Howard Beach for instance where I go, it used to be like 20 yards across, now at best it might be 10," said resident Brian Falk.

Lake levels are so high, waves are crashing into the back of several homes along the shoreline.

"I talked to an apartment dweller today, she's got to move out because the water is going through her brick wall into her bedroom," said Mark Kolsen.

It's a temporary fix officials hope will minimize further damage caused by the recent snow storms.

"The work is to place armor stone or riprap at these locations starting at Juneway to try and preserve what we have left, said Thomas Carney of the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Steps are also being taken to minimize flooding and damage along other parts of the city's lakefront.

"At 49th and 50th we're working with the Army core of engineers, they will be leading the operations of placing armor stone at that location on the south side," Carney said.

It's unclear how much the project will cost, or who is paying for it. In the meantime, emergency funds and money set aside for lakeshore restoration will be used.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherrogers parkchicagobeachesbeach erosionlake michigan
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband, wife fatally shot at Buffalo Grove apartment complex
Man, 82, recovering after being shot by police in Gary
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Backpack catches fire on aircraft at Midway Airport
'Miracle on ice': Jackknifing truck narrowly misses Illinois troopers
At least 9 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday
FBI: Hate crime incidents in Illinois are increasing, despite national drop
Show More
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
Val's Halla Records saved by local investor
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News