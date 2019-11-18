Crews begin construction along shore at Juneway Beach to fight erosion in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- High waves along the entire Lake Michigan shoreline have caused significant erosion at Chicago beaches, and some of the worst damage is in the Rogers Park neighborhood.Construction on an emergency project started Monday at Juneway Beach, and will move south over the next couple of months to Rogers Beach and Howard Beach."The beaches are disappearing, Howard Beach for instance where I go, it used to be like 20 yards across, now at best it might be 10," said resident Brian Falk.Lake levels are so high, waves are crashing into the back of several homes along the shoreline."I talked to an apartment dweller today, she's got to move out because the water is going through her brick wall into her bedroom," said Mark Kolsen.It's a temporary fix officials hope will minimize further damage caused by the recent snow storms."The work is to place armor stone or riprap at these locations starting at Juneway to try and preserve what we have left, said Thomas Carney of the Chicago Department of Transportation.Steps are also being taken to minimize flooding and damage along other parts of the city's lakefront."At 49th and 50th we're working with the Army core of engineers, they will be leading the operations of placing armor stone at that location on the south side," Carney said.It's unclear how much the project will cost, or who is paying for it. In the meantime, emergency funds and money set aside for lakeshore restoration will be used.