WEATHER

Surface temps inside hot cars enough to cook egg, study finds

EMBED </>More Videos

With the mercury rising, there's a renewed warning about the danger of leaving children and pets in hot cars. (WLS)

By
With the mercury rising, there's a renewed warning about the danger of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

The findings of a new study are shedding new light on how hot the interior of a vehicle can get in a short amount of time. Researchers at Arizona State University and the University of California-San Diego tested various passenger vehicles in 100-degree temperatures for about an hour.

EMBED More News Videos

A graphic explains how quickly the inside of a car heats up in warm weather.


In vehicles left in sunlight, the average cabin air temperature reached 116 degrees. The surface temperatures of the dashboard, seats, and steering wheel reached 157, 123, and 127 degrees, respectively. A temperature of 150 degrees is thought to be hot enough to cook an egg.

Even vehicles parked in shade saw extremes. The cabin air temperature still reached 100 degrees.

"Everybody knew from past experience that people can be killed by being left behind in cars," said Jeff Terry, an Illinois Institute of Technology physics professor who reviewed the findings. "This put a good solid number base on how long it takes to get up into the danger zone."

On Wednesday, a one-year-old girl was found dead in a Nashville pickup truck after police say her father dropped off the baby's sibling but forgot she was in the backseat.

Last year, more than 40 children in the U.S. died of heatstroke in vehicles, according to KidsAndCars.org, a child safety advocacy group that wants automakers to be required to equip vehicles with an alert system warning drivers about the presence of a back seat passenger when the car is turned off.

"Smaller mass takes shorter to come up to a higher temperature, so the smaller you are, the faster you're affected," said Terry.

Even in warm temperatures, a vehicle can get hot in a hurry.

ABC 7 conducted its own unscientific experiment on this 80-degree day. After turning off the air conditioning on a vehicle, a thermometer registered an inside temperature of about 70 degrees. But ten minutes later, the mercury read close to 90. And twenty minutes after that, it was pushing close to 100.

A laser thermometer registered a surface temperature for the dashboard of 150 degrees, which hot enough to cook an egg and dangerous enough to make a fatal error.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhot carsummerchild death
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News