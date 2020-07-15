Chicago Weather: Tornado Watch issued for southern suburbs as severe storms move through Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are moving through the Chicago area Wednesday, with threats of heavy rains, strong winds and hail.The National Weather Service has issued afor Grundy, Kankakee and Livingston counties until 9 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Livingston County until 4:30 p.m., with winds potentially reaching up to 60 mph.The main threat of severe weather is located along and south of Interstate 80 over the next several hours, ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said heavy rain is the biggest threat Wednesday evening, with some areas expecting between 1-3 inches.