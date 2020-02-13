Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chance of storms Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, chance of storms Saturday. Highs in the upper-70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. High: 79, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 67

Monday: Humid, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more storms. High: 78, Low: 67

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 76, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 68


