Tornado watch vs warning: What to do when you see alert messages

Tornado watches and tornado warnings have different purposes, and you should react to each differently, AccuWeather explains.A tornado watch is typically issued hours in advance by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC). It means that conditions are ideal for a tornado to form. A watch will not necessarily result in severe weather, AccuWeather explains."A watch is issued when conditions are favorable, for example, either for a severe thunderstorm or tornadoes," AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said . "It doesn't mean severe weather is imminent."If there is a watch in your area, you should keep an eye on weather alerts and be prepared to act. Make sure you know ahead of time what to do if a tornado hits While a watch covers a broad region, a warning is issued by a local National Weather Service meteorologist for a smaller area.A warning means that either a tornado has been spotted or a radar has picked one up.If you are in an area with a tornado warning, it's time to act immediately. Get to a safe space such as a storm shelter. If you don't have one, the best option is usually in the basement or the middle of a building, away from windows, preferably in an area with reinforced walls.On rare occasions during significant events such as a tornado outbreak near a heavily populated area, a tornado emergency might be issued . The difference between a warning and an emergency has to do with how widespread the damage could be.Just as with a tornado warning, those in the path of a tornado emergency should seek shelter and wait for authorities to say when it's safe to come back out.