hurricane dorian

NOAA P-3 Hurricane Hunter flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian as it batters Bahamas

An NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it battered the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

The footage captured Sept. 1 showed the inside of the storm as it unleashed hurricane-force winds while slamming into the Abaco Islands.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED More News Videos

Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindhurricane doriantropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Shelter animals in path of Dorian headed to Chicago
Hurricane Dorian track shifts, may impact Carolinas: LIVE RADAR
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25 shot, 7 fatally, in Labor Day weekend violence
Dashcam footage released after viral video appears to show DeKalb cops choke, Taser man
Hurricane Dorian pounding Bahamas as powerful Category 5 storm
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, slightly warmer Monday
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Man shot at Walmart in Hobart, police say
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
Show More
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Sources: Bears give Whitehair $52.5M extension
Boy, 12, critically injured in fiery crash in Dolton
Indiana casinos open their books as sports betting begins
Boy, 13, missing from Belmont Cragin
More TOP STORIES News