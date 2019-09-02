BREAKING NEWS
Hurricane Dorian pounding Bahamas as powerful Category 5 storm
WEATHER ALERT
Dense Fog Advisory
hurricane dorian
NOAA P-3 Hurricane Hunter flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian as it batters Bahamas
WLS
An NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it
battered the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm
.
The footage captured Sept. 1 showed the inside of the storm as it unleashed hurricane-force winds while slamming into the Abaco Islands.
WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.
