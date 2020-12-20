Wedding planner gives advice to newly engaged or soon-to-be engaged couples

But this year, in the age of COVID-19, brides and grooms-to-be may be wondering how to start. Is wedding planning even possible during a pandemic?
We spoke to Jane Himmel of Jane Himmel Weddings & Special Events.
Himmel said it will be tough to find a date in 2021.
Wedding planning specialists say up to 80% of Chicago area weddings were canceled in 2020. Between those couples rescheduling, and the couples who already planned to get married next year, most venues have already been booked for 2021. She recommends setting the date for 2022.
Himmel also shared advice for planning the traditional bachelor and bachelorette parties.