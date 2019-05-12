Well-dressed robbers in suits making their way through NYC cellphone stores

Nicely dressed.. And carrying a gun. Police are now looking for these two men, who they say committed 4 armed robberies at cell phone stores in Brooklyn and Queens. Got info? Call #Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS #nypd @NYPD79Pct @NYPD73Pct @NYPD101Pct @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/8Jaj4WvWI3