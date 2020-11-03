Health & Fitness

Wellness House helping those battling cancer with online programs

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban center continues to help people with cancer and those affected by the disease by moving their programs online.

Wellness House in Hinsdale has already had some 30,000 visits already. Angela Dennison, the nutrition program manager at Wellness House to speak about a week of "food talks for cancer."

For more information, visit wellnesshouse.org.
