Chicago shooting: 3 shot in West Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot on the city's South Side Saturday night, the Chicago Police Department said.A 40-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were standing outside in the West Englewood neighborhood's 5700 block of South Paulina Street at about 8:48 p.m. when they heard several shots fired and felt pain, Chicago police said.The 40-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The 58-year-old victim was struck once in the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.A third victim, a 39-year-old woman, was struck by gun fire in the nearby 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue immediately after the two men were struck, police said. A preliminary investigation indicated the woman was shot at by the same offender. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot to the stomach and is listed in fair condition.There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.