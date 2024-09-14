Chicago shooting: Man shot to death inside vehicle in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city's West Side late Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4700-block of West Lake Street just before 11:15 p.m.

Someone fired shots from a blue sedan, striking a 27-year-old man, who was a passenger in another vehicle, police said.

Police said the victim, shot in his chest, was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

