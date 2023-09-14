West Loop residents concerned about homeless encampment in viaduct

Some West Loop residents say the streets and the sidewalks in their neighborhood have become unsafe since an unhoused encampment sprung up under the viaducts near Fulton and Clinto

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some residents in the West Loop are concerned about safety since a tent encampment of people experiencing homelessness sprung up under the viaducts near Fulton and Clinton streets.

"There's fights happening in the streets. There's people standing, clearly under the influence of drugs and so it just creates an atmosphere of that is not safe," said resident Fred Gomos.

Gomos and other said they've seen drug deals, drug use and other unsettling behavior, and that they are scared.

"One day I experienced a man running at me and I had no pepper spray or anything on me, so it was a little bit scary to deal with that. I didn't know what to do," said Emily Carey.

Neighbors said it was about a year ago when they noticed a growing number of unhoused people beginning to gather in the area along Lake Street. Makeshift shelters began popping up, crowding sidewalks, and so did plenty of garbage and debris.

"It's more of the smell, if anything. It's like they just sleep in their own dirt and nobody ever cares enough to come help them clean it up," said commuter Ezekiel Shine.

But many of the concerned residents said the real problems began when a not-for-profit organization began giving all weather tens to people there. The Orange Tent Project has provided around 200 shelters, along with food, for those in need all over the city. They said they were only trying to help people stay alive.

"We want to help. The question is how can we get these folks into more permanent housing, and that's kind of a bureaucratic mess," said Jim Meaney, vice chairperson for The Orange Tent Project.

People said they are frustrated and angry about the situation. The viaducts are in the 34th Ward, which his represented by Alderman William Conway. In an emailed statement he wrote in part, "This situation isn't safe for anyone...I'm in close touch with our Chicago Police Commanders to address illegal activity in the area. My office has been working with Streets and Sanitation and DFSS to remove abandoned tents and provide additional support for the individuals living there as well."

That's little comfort for some residents, who said they just want the safety and security of the neighborhood back.

"Hopefully, they get moved out," said resident Gavin Vrdolyak. "They need to go somewhere. This is not good for the residents in the West Loop here, and what it's going to do for property values of course."