Jesse Brown VA Medical Center shooting suspect in custody, but questions remain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who police said opened fire at a VA Medical Center on Chicago's West Side is in custody, but there are still many unanswered questions.Investigators still have not yet identified the shooter or what he motive was as investigators work to put the pieces together.The shooting occurred just after 2:15 p.m. Monday at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. Witnesses said a man, perhaps in his 30s or 40s, was seen outside the Taylor Street entrance to the hospital with what the FBI would only identify as "an assault rifle."The FBI said the suspect opened fire both inside and outside the hospital. Bullets hit and shattered the glass at the Taylor Street entrance and vestibule.Witnesses said there dozens of people on the other side of the glass but because it's a walk-up vestibule that's raised off the ground.No one was hit by gun fire. Witness Oliver Robinson said he spoke with the shooter."I spoke with him," Robinson said. "He was walking through, and he was saying 'Who hit me? I'm looking for who hit me?' That's when I told him, 'Hey man, you don't have to go through this, put that down.' And at that time the VA police took him down."It's unclear how many shots he fired, but witnesses said they saw him reload his gun. The FBI said he was still firing when he entered the hospital.The man then walked to a pharmacy area where he was taken into custody by VA officers without them firing a single shot."We avoided tragedy here in the city of Chicago," said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Sallet, FBI Chicago. "I cannot tell you, with all the things that are going on in this country right now, how lucky we are."Authorities said the gunman is not a military veteran. Chicago police said they've had contact with him in the past, but did not elaborate.