Westchester man, 18, critically wounded in shooting, police say

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Westchester are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man from that west suburb.A call of gunfire was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Westchester Boulevard, according to Deputy Chief Mark Borkovec.When police arrived they found the victim face down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said.He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear but police said this does not appear to be a random incident and there no further threat to the public.The Westchester Police Department, along with River Grove Police Department and the West Suburban Major Crime task force are now canvassing the area for doorbell cameras.