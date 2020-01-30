Food & Drink

Westmont Restaurant Week begins Thursday, features 30+ locations

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 30 restaurants are participating in the fourth annual restaurant week in west suburban Westmont.

Restaurant week in Westmont kicks off Thursday. The suburb is about 23 miles west of Chicago.

Jay Rushford from the Westmont Restaurant Committee spoke with ABC7 Chicago Thursday about the event.

"You can dine around the world in one town," Rushford said.

Neat Kitchen and Bar is one, with tacos, beef short rib, salmon and scallops on the menu. Another is Taste Greek Street Food, which opened two months ago. Uncle Bub's BBQ and Catering also has a restaurant week menu, with ribs and chicken. And Zazzo's Pizza features deep dish, Italian sausage and beef sandwiches, bruschetta and more.

Westmont Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 9.

Meal prices range from $10 to $40.

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event. Visit westmontchamber.com/westmont-restaurant-week for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwestmontfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News