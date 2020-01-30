Westmont Restaurant Week begins Thursday, features 30+ locations

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 30 restaurants are participating in the fourth annual restaurant week in west suburban Westmont.Restaurant week in Westmont kicks off Thursday. The suburb is about 23 miles west of Chicago.Jay Rushford from the Westmont Restaurant Committee spoke with ABC7 Chicago Thursday about the event."You can dine around the world in one town," Rushford said.Neat Kitchen and Bar is one, with tacos, beef short rib, salmon and scallops on the menu. Another is Taste Greek Street Food, which opened two months ago. Uncle Bub's BBQ and Catering also has a restaurant week menu, with ribs and chicken. And Zazzo's Pizza features deep dish, Italian sausage and beef sandwiches, bruschetta and more.Westmont Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 9.Meal prices range from $10 to $40.The Westmont Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event. Visitfor more information.