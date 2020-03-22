Police break up parties violating Illinois' 'stay-at-home' order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police had to break up two parties, enforcing Governor JB Pritzker's "stay-at-home" order that took effect Saturday night.New video shows the heavy police response as the officers reminded party-goers of the statewide order in an effort to to limit the spread of COVID-19.Officers busted one event at an AirBnB in the Noble Square neighborhood. No one was arrested, however officers did ordered everyone to go home.Police also dispersed a gathering in the Austin neighborhood on West Van Buren.The governor said this order is not one he takes lightly and one that was made after talking to health care experts, mathematicians and looking at the modeling for what will happen without taking this drastic action. Pritzker said he enacted the order to avoid the "loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives."Illinois' action now means more than one in five Americans are under stay-at-home orders. That includes everyone in New York, California and Connecticut where violators are being threatened with fines. People across New Orleans have