How is RSV treated? Rush doctors answers questions on virus treatment, symptoms

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, October 27, 2022 4:32PM
What is RSV? Rush University Medical Center doctor describes symptoms and treatment for virus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pediatric hospital beds are in short supply. Occupancy rates are the highest in two years, with a wave of respiratory viruses hitting kids hard.

Some states, like Texas, are at 90 percent capacity. Washington D.C. is above 80 percent.

'Tripledemic' of flu, RSV, COVID could result in 'explosion' of sick patients, Chicago doctors warn

Anne Geistkemper, a respiratory therapist treating patients at Rush University Medical Center, poke about how RSV is treated, what symptoms parents should look for and how to keep siblings healthy.

Advocate Children's Hospital compares surge in RSV cases to 'March 2020'

