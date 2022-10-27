How is RSV treated? Rush doctors answers questions on virus treatment, symptoms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pediatric hospital beds are in short supply. Occupancy rates are the highest in two years, with a wave of respiratory viruses hitting kids hard.

Some states, like Texas, are at 90 percent capacity. Washington D.C. is above 80 percent.

Anne Geistkemper, a respiratory therapist treating patients at Rush University Medical Center, poke about how RSV is treated, what symptoms parents should look for and how to keep siblings healthy.

