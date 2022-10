Wheaton police investigate near Lincoln Marsh

A large police presence was reported near Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheaton police are investigating in Lincoln Marsh Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7HD flew above the marsh west of Gary Avenue.

Police have not said what they are looking for. There is a walking trail there and police were seen using dogs in the area.

Police said there's not threat to the community at this point.

Further details were not immediately available.