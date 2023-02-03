Chicago mayor election 2023: Early voting off to slow start, with many voters still undecided

Chicago's mayoral election will be held Feb. 28. Between in-person voting and vote by mail, only 6,500 city residents have cast their ballots so far.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago voters have just weeks left to decide whether to re-elect Lori Lightfoot or usher in a new mayor of the city.

For the past week, people have trickled into the Loop early voting super site - a small percentage who have made up their minds.

WATCH ON-DEMAND: ABC7 hosts 'Vote 2023: The Candidates Debate'

"I always study everything well before the voting date and had no issues whatsoever, I knew exactly who I was going to vote for," Janet Crawford said.

"This is our first mayor's race, we just moved to Chicago two years ago, we are excited to cast our first ballot," Paul Chandler said.

But, not everyone is so eager. Between in-person voting and vote by mail, only 6,500 city residents have cast their ballots so far.

"We certainly would like to see those numbers improve, but we know with municipal elections, people tend to make up their minds a little bit later in the process," said Max Bever, public information officer for the Chicago Board of Elections.

RELATED | Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School

With nine mayoral candidates to choose from, some voters admit it's a tough decision.

"I haven't had the time to figure out what the difference between all of them," undecided voter Amberlee Cook said.

Two new polls from the digital polling company 1983Labs shows 18% of undecided voters in one poll conducted between January 20 - 24, and 22% in a 2nd poll between January 23 - 27.

"I think it's not surprising people are undecided, the money hasn't been spent yet we will see it play out as people make up their minds," said Benjamin Bobo, who conducted the polls for 1983 Labs. They are independent of any campaign or organization.

RELATED | Paul Vallas picks up surprise endorsement from former Lightfoot ally

"We took 554 registered voters from across the entire city, we weighted then with the census to make sure it was accurate," Bobo said.

His poll shows Mayor Lori Lightfoot leading the pack, followed by Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

Bobo said with so many voters yet to make up their minds, all four candidates have a good shot at the runoff.

Voting is likely to pick up significantly when early voting starts on February 13 in all 50 wards. According to the Chicago Board of Elections, in recent elections, half of Chicagoans wait to vote on Election Day.