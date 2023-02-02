Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas gets surprise endorsement from Ald. Tom Tunney

Paul Vallas, one of the top contenders for Chicago mayor, got a surprise endorsement Wednesday from 44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney.

Voters in Chicago's lakefront neighborhoods, who were critical in propelling Lori Lightfoot into the runoff and then the mayor's office four years ago, are now being urged to support one of Lightfoot's chief rivals by a former Lightfoot ally.

"When it comes to public safety, the number one issue for most Chicagoans, I have every confidence that Paul will work to keep our city safe 24/7," Tunney said. "Unfortunately, right now, my constituents in the 44th Ward do not feel safe."

Tunney, who's not running for reelection as alderman, had considered a mayoral bid himself. He's now promising to work hard to help Vallas unseat Lightfoot.

"Again, this is not personal," Tunney said. "I'm doing what I think is in the best interest of the city of Chicago."

"I think this endorsement is critically important, and I think it sends the right message that my candidacy is a candidacy that all Chicagoans can support and embrace," Vallas said.

Tunney and others see the lakefront vote as critical in the race for mayor.

"The lakefront is still up for grabs," said Dick Simpson, a political science professor emeritus at University of Illinois-Chicago. "The next 30 days, and particularly the decision on the lakefront, will determine who is in the runoff."

"I think given the number of candidates running, this is going to be a very unpredictable race," retired 43rd Ward Ald. Michele Smith said, "and from my conversations, I can see that the vote is still very, very split."

Which is one reason Jesus "Chuy" Garcia just opened a campaign office up north.

"We are working on the lakefront to win support there," Garcia said. "I think we will do quite well."

Lightfoot downplayed the significance of any one part of the city.

"I think every vote that I can get from any neighborhood in the city of Chicago is important and critical," Lightfoot said.

While Tunney's endorsement could introduce Vallas to this critical lakefront group of voters, the key question will be: can Lightfoot hold on to enough of her previous support to offset those voters who may be looking for someone new?