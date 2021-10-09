MLB

Jim Kaat, MLB Network broadcaster, uses '40 acres' off the cuff during White Sox Game 2 telecast

The controversial comment was made during the first inning of ALDS Game 2 as Chicago's Yoan Moncada was batting.
EMBED <>More Videos

Astros game broadcaster getting heat over use of '40 acres'

HOUSTON, Texas -- Not even a half-inning of the Astros-White Sox ALDS game on Friday went by without controversy when a broadcaster used terminology linked to slavery-era America to describe one of the players on the field.

Viewers of the nationally-televised, matinee Game 2 matchup headed to social media in the wake of off-the-cuff comments made by MLB Network broadcaster and former big leaguer Jim Kaat.

RELATED: Chicago White Sox fan punched during playoff game against Houston Astros

In the top of the first inning, Kaat and colleagues Buck Showalter and Bob Costas were on air as Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada appeared at the plate. This dialogue took place between Kaat and Showalter:

Kaat: I don't know how much you've seen of Moncada, but everybody talks about (how) this guy should be a star, an all-star.

Showalter: That's what they look like. Don't know about the rest of it. First time I saw him in the big leagues, I looked around the dugout and said, "Can we have one of those?"

Kaat: Get a 40-acre field full of them.

In the wake of that quip, one verified Twitter user, Dan Ewen, posted video of the exchange to Twitter and mentioned the accounts of Major League Baseball and MLB Network, alluding to the seemingly racist undertones of the comment with "40-acre field" closely resembling "40 acres and a mule" phrasing.

"Hey @MLB @MLBTV can we maybe talk about this 'Get a 40 acre field full of 'em' comment by the announcer?'" Ewen tweeted.

It would become clear later in the game that MLB Network got wind of the social media chatter over Kaat's comments, and on the air, the 82-year-old offered an apology, although he indicates he was fed words by producers.

"I need to read this right now. Earlier in the game, when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive remark, and I'm sorry for that," Kaat said on the broadcast.

Moncada is from Cuba.

As of mid-Friday afternoon, MLB, MLB Network, the Astros or the White Sox organizations have not yet weighed in on Kaat's comments.

SEE ALSO: Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur
EMBED More News Videos

The Reds announcer shocked fans when he was heard making an anti-gay remark over the air, and shocked them even more when he apologized later and said he "may not ever put on (the) headset again." Click play to hear his apology.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexasmlbhouston astrosbaseballsocietyracismchicago white soxrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
2021 MLB playoffs: Takeaways, best moments and plays from Friday's ...
Jim Kaat apologizes for '40-acre' remark during ALDS broadcast
2021 MLB playoffs: Schedules, postseason bracket, analysis and updates
White Sox in 0-2 series hole after Game 2 loss against Astros
TOP STORIES
Stats show carjackers' preferences in gender, car, day of week
Video shows White Sox fan getting sucker punched by Astros fan
Chicago Marathon 2021 kicks off with Abbott 5K in Loop
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Part of SB DuSable LSD closed for 'precautionary bridge repairs': CDOT
Man killed in South Holland shooting ID'd
Chicago sisters make history as standout kickers for HS football team
Show More
Uptick reported in kids' rare COVID-related inflammatory syndrome
New podcast centered around former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan
Toddler, man wounded in Gresham drive-by shooting
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Chicago next week
Venus Cabaret Theater returns with 'Dark Night Series'
More TOP STORIES News