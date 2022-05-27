Whitney Young High School principal Joyce Kenner retires after 27 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dr. Joyce Kenner was brought to tears at a pep rally held in her honor Thursday, as she prepares to retire after 27 years as Whitney Young High School's principal.It's estimated that during her time at Whitey Young, Dr. Kenner graduated close to 14,000 seniors.At the pep rally she danced and celebrated with her current students, visibly emotional as they paid tribute to her. She also shared a message of hope and hard work with them, and her vision of their bright futures, telling them she believes they will "change our country."Dr. Kenner said now she's going to write a book. She also plans to spend more time with her grandchildren, including a new grandson.