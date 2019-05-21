Whitney Young HS teacher carjacked in staff parking lot

Whitney Young High School

Whitney Young High School.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teacher at Whitney Young High School was carjacked at gunpoint at the school's staff parking lot Tuesday morning, Chicago police and the school said.

Police said the victim was getting out of her vehicle in the 100-block of South Laflin Street when a male teenager entered the passenger side of her vehicle, displayed a gun and demanded her personal property. The victim got out of the car and the carjacker drove off with the car, police said. The teacher was not injured.

Whitney Young High School said the victim is a teacher at the school and that the carjacking occurred in the school's staff parking lot. The school said the carjacker approached the victim claiming he was being chased and needed help.

Police said the suspect is 5'4, 130 pounds and was wearing a dark grey hoodie with black pants.
