willis tower

Aon plans Willis Towers Watson buyout, could impact name of Chicago's tallest building

By Natalie Wade
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aon, a global financial risk consultant company, is planning to buy out competitor Willis Towers Watson. The deal, valued at about $30 billion, could potentially impact the name of Chicago's tallest building.

Currently, the Willis Tower's naming rights expire in 2024, but the companies expect the deal to close in 2021, pending shareholder approval. This announcement comes about a year after Aon said it was no longer considering a buyout of its rival.

If the deal goes as planned, Aon CEO Greg Case will run the combined company, which would aim to consolidate the two companies' assets.

Aon said Monday that the buyout would give Willis Towers stockholders slightly more than one Aon share for each of their shares in what amounts to a 16% premium to the stock's closing price Friday.

WLS-TV and the Associated Press contributed this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopbusinesswillis towerstocksu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILLIS TOWER
Severe storms leave damage, power outages across Illinois
Emergency lights on at Willis Tower, no word on full power
Crews pump floodwater from Willis Tower but power still out
High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News