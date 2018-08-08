Willow Creek Community Church elders, pastor step down amid sexual misconduct investigation

The elders of the Willow Creek Community Church will step down following the launch of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct were leveled against the founding pastor of Willow Creek Community Church.A woman speaking for the elders made the announcement at a Wednesday night service at the church in South Barrington.Pastor Heather Larson, who was co-appointed with Carter to lead the church in the wake of the allegations against Hybels, also announced that she is stepping down during the investigation. She made the announcement immediately after the announcement about the elder board.Officials report that several women accused the megachurch's founding pastor Bill Hybels of sexual misconduct. Hybels resigned in April.The church's lead teaching pastor, Steve Carter, announced his resignation Sunday in a personal blog post titled, "A Diverging Path.""Since the first women came forward with their stories, I have been gravely concerned about our church's official response, and its ongoing approach to these painful issues. After many frank conversations with our elders, it became clear that there is a fundamental difference in judgment between what I believe is necessary for Willow Creek to move in a positive direction, and what they think is best," Carter wrote.Carter's resignation follows a New York Times article detailing the accusations against Hybels, which date back to the 1980s.Willow Creek is preparing for its 23rd annual Global Leadership Summit, but many speakers have stepped down since the accusations came to light. The Summit is an important event in the Christian Evangelical movement, and will reportedly go forward as planned.ABC7 Chicago reached out to Hybels and Carter, but were unable to reach them directly.Willow Creek has eight campuses around the Chicago region and approximately 25,000 members.