Wilmette boat explosion leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One man was killed and another person was injured after a boat explosion in Wilmette Harbor Saturday.Wilmette Fire Chief Benjamin Wozney said the Wilmette Fire Department received a report of a boat explosion at the Sheridan Shores Yacht Club at approximately 8:05 a.m.Upon arrival, crews found a boat on fire tethered to a fueling dock, Wozney said.One person who had been standing on the dock sustained non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Evanston Hospital. No further information is available about that person or their condition.Dive teams from WFD and Evanston Fire Department recovered the body of a man, 60, from the water. The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene and has not been identified.Wozney said the boat was not being fueled at the time of the fire and the fueling station was unharmed in the incident. It is unclear what started the fire.The boat is currently half-submerged and will be removed by a salvage company, Wozney said.