'Windy City Weekend': Liv Warfield talks music and upcoming album

On Windy City Weekend, Liv Warfield visits the studio and talks new music, Val and Ryan talks NFL predictions, and movie reviews.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics in Host Chat!

Top 10 most annoying NFL fan bases

Gambling.com came up with a list of the top 10 most annoying NFL fan bases based on the number of social media posts, and the Chicago Bears are on the list.

Are these Pet Peeve Ridiculous, or is it just us?:

BuzzFeed released a list of pet peeves and asked its users to vote whether they're ridiculous or valid.

Liv Warfiel

A Liv Warfield show is like no other. It's like watching Tina Turner, Sade, and James Brown all in one, but she is uniquely her own artist.

Liv's powerful vocals and enormous stage presence is why she has been invited to perform and record with music royalty from Prince to Nancy Wilson of HEART.

She is a Soul Train Music Award winner, BET Best New Artist nominee, and NAACP Image Awards Outstanding New Artist nominee.

She has brought down the house with her electric performances at major festivals such as Montreux Jazz Festival and Essence Festival.

Liv is prominently featured on the posthumously released Prince album, "Welcome 2 America," the latest Nancy Wilson release, "You and Me" and Joon Moon's "Chrysalis."

Liv joined ABC7 on Friday to talk with Val and Ryan about her newest studio album, "The Edge." Fans can have a taste of "The Edge", by going here to witness the first single to the new album, the title track, "EDGE."

"The Edge" releases next Friday, September 15th. You can also preorder the album by visiting https://orcd.co/the-edge

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions Week 1: Bears vs. Packers

Fall means the return of the Chicago Bears new football season! But more importantly, it means the return of a new season of Ryan's "Bear-ly Accurate Predictions!"

Last year, through crazy skits, Ryan tried to correctly predict how each Bears game would turn out.

Sadly, it didn't turn out too great, as Ryan went 5-12. That's somehow, though, better than the Bear's 3-14 record!

Game #1 is Sunday against the Packers, and to celebrate, Ryan got some cake!

He enlisted the help of Nick and his cousin, Nick, to find a toy football helmet hidden in each cake. Who will Ryan predict will win the first Chicago Bears game of the season?

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or save?

"The Changeling" - SAVE

Based on an award-winning novel, "The Changeling" is a limited horror series about a husband who takes a death-defying journey through a New York City he didn't know existed while searching for his missing wife.

"Sitting in Bars with Cake" - SPEND

Yara Shahidi stars in "Sitting in Bars with Cake" as a baker who's convinced by her friend to get out and meet people at bars by bringing them cake.

"Scouts Honor" - SPEND

"Scouts Honor" is a documentary featuring survivors, whistleblowers and experts detailing the decades long cover-up of sexual abuse within the Boy Scouts.

"Kelce" - SPEND

"Kelce" is a new documentary about the beloved NFL brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce.