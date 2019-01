Police bodycam video shows Judge Eric Lundell asked for "police courtesy" when he was pulled over for suspected drunk driving in Hudson, Wisconsin. Despite blowing over the legal limit, he was not arrested.Around 1:30 p.m. on a Saturday, Lundell - who had just moved out of his chambers - was stopped by police after clipping a metal pole near an ATM, KSTP reports On the video, officers said the 71-year-old man had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.The two responding officers recognized Lundell. Sergeant Brad Kusmirek was called in for backup. The judge appeared to recognize Kusmirek.The judge was persistent.Lundell eventually agreed to a field sobriety test. The officers asked him to stand on one leg."I can't do it," Lundell said. "I'll try again."Despite failing that test, an officer told the judge he would not be arrested. The officer was backed up by his sergeant."Based on your age, I don't feel comfortable arresting anyone based off a one leg stand," the officer said.After that, the officers asked Lundell to take a breathalyzer test. They said if it was low enough, he could drive himself home."You're a .129 sir," an officer said. "You are over the legal limit. I can't let you drive it anymore."Still, no arrest.Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems defended his officers."Anytime you have different officers different experience levels, different training, you have a potential for different outcome. Maybe," Willems said. "Maybe I would have arrested him. It depends. I wasn't there. I didn't see everything that he saw. "Willems called the incident a learning opportunity. He said they could have asked the judge to do more sobriety tests before letting him go, but he doesn't believe Lundell received special treatment.KSTP tried to get Lundell's side of the story, but did not receive a response from him.