'Miracle baby': 20-month-old expected to be OK after head-first fall through 2nd floor railing

The child, who landed head-first on concrete, suffered a concussion and a bruised eye socket.

A 20-month-old "miracle baby" suffered a concussion and a bruised eye socket after falling through a second floor railing in Plymouth, WI.

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin couple is rejoicing over what they are calling their "miracle baby."

Earlier this week, their 20-month-old son fell through a second floor railing at Plymouth High School and landed head-first on concrete 15 feet below.

Police said the child had to be flown via Flight for Life to Children's Wisconsin, where he was treated.

Incredibly, he was not seriously injured. He's already back home with a bruised eye socket and concussion.

