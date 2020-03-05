Witness to get award for help in investigation of CTA Blue Line shooting near UIC-Halsted station, Chicago police say

Officers plan to honor the witness in the February 5 shooting near the UIC-Halsted station at the department's 12th District station Thursday afternoon.
The event comes nearly a month after Patrick Waldon, 31, was charged in the shooting on the city's Near West Side.
Waldon is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man in the back after attempting to rob him on a Blue Line train, according to police.
Police said Waldon shot the victim during a struggle over his backpack.
Waldon has been charged with one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one count of armed robbery, one count of armed habitual criminal and one issuance of a warrant.
Chicago detectives had also released a photo of another person of interest in the shooting last month. Officers said the unidentified man might have been with Waldon at the time of the shooting.
No other details about the man who may be connecting to the shooting are known at this time.