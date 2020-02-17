CTA Blue Line shooting: Police look to ID 'person of interest' in connection to shooting near UIC-Halsted station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago detectives are looking to identify a man who may be connected to a shooting on the CTA Blue Line train earlier this month.

The incident occurred on February 5 near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.

Interim Supt. Charlie Beck speaks on CTA shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck speaks on charges against a suspect in the shooting aboard a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday.



Patrick Waldon, 31, was arrested the next day for allegedly shooting and robbing a 30-year-old man he sat next to on the train. Police said Waldon shot the victim in the back during a struggle over the victim's backpack.

Monday, police released a photo of another person of interest. They said the person they are looking for was with Waldon at the time of the shooting.

The shooting victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition at the time.

WATCH: Chicago police give latest on CTA Blue Line shooting
EMBED More News Videos

A person was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.



Waldon has been charged with one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one count of armed robbery, one count of armed habitual criminal and one issuance of a warrant.

RELATED: Alderman, residents want more CTA Red Line safety measures after uptick in violent crime
EMBED More News Videos

Following a recent uptick in violent crime, one of Chicago's aldermen is calling for more safety measures on the CTA Red Line.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreektownuniversity villagechicago shootingchicago crimeshootingcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bronzeville woman loses more than $2K in secret shopper scam
3 shot, 1 fatally, in tunnel between CTA Red, Blue lines in Loop
Amber alert: Bodies of missing Milwaukee mom, 2 girls found
11 kids among 26 shot in Chicago this weekend
Man dies after crash involving Metra train, car on SW Side
Girl, 17, shot after refusing to buy drugs in Logan Square, police say
Rumors swirl around new 'budget' iPhone release
Show More
Well-known sex therapist murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested
Instagram considers bringing back version of chronological timeline
Police investigate alleged animal abuse at South Side home
2 homes collapse in landslide along the Tennessee River
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with afternoon rain Monday
More TOP STORIES News