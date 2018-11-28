WLS Television, Inc. - Photo/Video Rights Terms

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.

  • You give WLS Television, Inc., on behalf of ABC7, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

  • You give WLS Television, Inc., on behalf of ABC7, permission to distribute the image/video to American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.'s licensees, including, but not limited to, owned stations, affiliates, partners, licensees, and assigns, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; WLS Television, Inc., is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting...NOW
Body found believed to be Hania Aguilar, search for killer underway
WATCH LIVE: 6 dead, including 4 children, in Indiana fire
Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver last September in West Loop
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters faces new charges
Woman shoved to ground in West Town strong-arm robbery
Pelosi nominated by House Dems to lead new Congress
4 15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Show More
Ald. Willie Cochran rejects plea deal; headed to trial instead
Prosecutors: Mother of girl left in frigid van endangered kids before
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Dashcam captures plowed snow shattering windshield
Chicago Weather: Power outages persist in NW suburbs after winter storm
More News