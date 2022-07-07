Sports

Local non-profit and designer support gun violence victims with makeovers for WNBA All-Star weekend

By Tony Smith
EMBED <>More Videos

WNBA partners with non-profit, fashion designer for All Star Game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend the Wintrust Arena will be packed with WNBA All-Star game fans.

The Chicago Sky will hosted the All-Star game for the first-time. Another WNBA event happening this weekend, will be the "The Style Suite." It is a partnership between non-profit Metropolitan Family Services & Model Atelier, a fashion design company.


The non-profit helps support women who've suffered from gun violence. Robin Harris, the owner of Model Atelier will teaming up with the non-profit organization and the WNBA to do three makeovers from Metropolitan Family Services.

On Thursday, reps from the Metropolitan Family Services and Model Atelier joined ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming two-day event. Also, a makeover recipient, Carla Galvan spoke about being nominated for the makeover.


Click here for information on the WNBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfashionwnba
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks out, says son has 'good morals'
New details revealed after accused shooter confesses: prosecutor
Woman recalls finding toddler after both parents killed in massacre
Crimo family attorney says accused shooter's parents are 'distraught'
Griner arrives at Russian court for trial on drug charges
Ex-cop to be sentenced on federal charges in George Floyd murder
Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument
Show More
Chicago Weather: Dry day, rain by evening Thursday
Park Ridge teen pinned to ground by off-duty CPD sergeant | VIDEO
Committee reportedly to recommend Soldier Field dome study
'My department is devastated': Police chief recalls parade shooting
14-year-old boy shot while riding in car on South Side, police say
More TOP STORIES News