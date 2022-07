Local non-profit and designer support gun violence victims with makeovers for WNBA All-Star weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend the Wintrust Arena will be packed with WNBA All-Star game fans.The Chicago Sky will hosted the All-Star game for the first-time. Another WNBA event happening this weekend, will be the "The Style Suite." It is a partnership between non-profit Metropolitan Family Services Model Atelier , a fashion design company.The non-profit helps support women who've suffered from gun violence. Robin Harris, the owner of Model Atelier will teaming up with the non-profit organization and the WNBA to do three makeovers from Metropolitan Family Services.On Thursday, reps from the Metropolitan Family Services and Model Atelier joined ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming two-day event. Also, a makeover recipient, Carla Galvan spoke about being nominated for the makeover.Click here for information on the WNBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.