Local non-profit and designer support gun violence victims with makeovers for WNBA All-Star weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend the Wintrust Arena will be packed with WNBA All-Star game fans.
The Chicago Sky will hosted the All-Star game for the first-time. Another WNBA event happening this weekend, will be the "The Style Suite." It is a partnership between non-profit Metropolitan Family Services & Model Atelier, a fashion design company.
The non-profit helps support women who've suffered from gun violence. Robin Harris, the owner of Model Atelier will teaming up with the non-profit organization and the WNBA to do three makeovers from Metropolitan Family Services.
On Thursday, reps from the Metropolitan Family Services and Model Atelier joined ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming two-day event. Also, a makeover recipient, Carla Galvan spoke about being nominated for the makeover.
