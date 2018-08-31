Woman allegedly rips out victim's colostomy bag, hits him with iron over exorcism money

EMBED </>More Videos

A Farmersville woman is facing charges after assaulting and trying to rob a man.

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. --
A Farmersville woman is facing charges after assaulting and trying to rob a man.

Bertha Ocejo, 56, showed up at the victim's home on Avenue 304 around 5 p.m. Thursday. She asked the man for $5,000 to go to Mexico and have an exorcism but became angry when the victim wouldn't hand over the money.

That's when Ocejo pulled out the victim's colostomy bag and tried to hit him with an iron. She even broke windows in the man's house but fled before deputies arrived.

They were able to track her down and arrested her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted robberytulare countyarrestu.s. & worldCalifornia
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin's funeral: Mourners say goodbye to Queen of Soul
Workers used torch before explosion at water reclamation plant on Far South Side, CFD says
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Woman killed, man hurt in West Garfield Park shooting: police
'The Village Voice' ceases all publication
Man wanted in 1994 Logan Square murder found in Mexico
White Castle offering free bacon sliders, but there's a catch
Florida Uber driver in 'classic stand your ground case' speaks
Show More
4 hospitalized, including firefighter, after extra-alarm Humboldt Park fire
The gloriously petty history of Michigan-Notre Dame
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side
More News