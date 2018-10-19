Woman charged with kidnapping in Sabrina Long cold case; Georgia teen missing 27 years

Sabrina Long. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

A woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the disappearance of a young woman from Georgia who has been missing for 27 years.

Sabrina Long was last seen at her home in Macon, Ga., on Aug. 14, 1991. She was 19 years old at the time.

Melinda McSwain, 46, was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping in connection the cold case, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Department called in the GBI to assist in the missing person case in April of 1992. The case went unsolved for decades. GBI cold cases are reviewed several times a year.

After several interviews and search warrants executed in Middle Georgia, federal investigators were able to develop enough evidence of probable cause to get an arrest warrant on McSwain for kidnapping.

The GBI did not disclose any new information about Long's whereabouts or details about McSwain's arrest.

The bureau said the investigation is "very active and ongoing" and "additional investigative acts" are expected in the next few weeks.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation should call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545 or the GBI TIPS Line at 1-800-597-8477.
