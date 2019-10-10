Police release images of suspects in Lincoln Park home invasion, woman beaten and robbed

The first surveillance image police released of the suspects in a Lincoln Park home invasion.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released images Wednesday of three men suspected of breaking into a Lincoln Park apartment and handcuffing the woman inside at gunpoint.Police said the 32-year-old woman was inside of her apartment Tuesday just after 9 p.m. in the 400-block of West Fullerton Parkway when someone knocked at her door.The woman told police she didn't see anyone through the peephole, so she unlocked and opened the door to make sure someone was there. She said three men ran inside, hit her over the head and then held her at gunpoint, police said.The men allegedly handcuffed and put duct tape on the woman's mouth in her apartment, police said. She managed to escape to a neighbor's apartment to call 911.The men went through the home and took whatever valuables they could get their hands on.Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.Police describe the first suspect as a 35-40-year-old black man, 5'4"-5'5", 150-175 lbs, brown eyes and black hair in braids and was wearing black pants, a black shirt, black shoes and a gold necklace.The second suspect is described as a black man, 26-28 years old, 5'7"-5'8", 140 lbs., brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a white shirt and light blue jeans.The third suspect is described as a black man, 25-28 years old, 5'6"-5'8", brown eyes and black hair with orange tips and he may have a gold or silver tooth.The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.ABC7 has reached out to the TLC property management group who runs the building, but have not heard back.No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police.