Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was beaten and robbed in a violent home invasion in Lincoln Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.Police said the 32-year-old woman was inside of her apartment just after 9 p.m. in the 400-block of West Fullerton Parkway when someone knocked at her door.When the woman unlocked the door, she said three men ran inside, hit her over the head and then held her at gunpoint.The woman was later tied up with tape as the men went through her home and took whatever valuables they could get their hands on.Residents at the Beach Walk apartment complex need a code or key to get in, but somehow three men got through the doors and inside of the complex.The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police.