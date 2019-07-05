Woman charged after leaving 8-year-old, 4-month-old in hot car

(Courtesy: Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO -- A woman was charged after she left two children inside of a hot car Friday, Chicago police said.

Tiffany Wallace, 20, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Police said they responded to a report of a child left inside a car in the 8000 block of S. Cicero. Ave. at 11:18 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a locked vehicle with an 8-year-old boy and a 4-month-old boy inside. The car was not on, and no air conditioning was flowing, police said.

Officers said they were able to unlock the car and placed both boys inside their air-conditioned squad car until the Chicago Fire Department arrived.

CFD evaluated the children on the scene, police said.

The children were turned over to a person chosen by the guardian, police said.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson discusses Navy Pier chaos
33 shot, 4 fatally, in 4th of July weekend violence across Chicago
Body found in Sherman Park lagoon on Chicago's SW Side
Teen identified as suspect in Blue Bell licking: Police
Man injured by falling glass on Michigan Avenue
Pig ear dog treats linked to salmonella outbreak, CDC says
Body of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck recovered in Utah
Show More
'She fought for her life': 13-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper
Man steals phone, posts pic to victim's Instagram
Motorcyclist killed in Cragin hit-and-run
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits SoCal
Big Boss Chicken sizzling taste buds in Bridgeport
More TOP STORIES News