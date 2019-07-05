Woman charged after leaving 8-year-old, 4-month-old in hot car

CHICAGO -- A woman was charged after she left two children inside of a hot car Friday, Chicago police said.Tiffany Wallace, 20, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.Police said they responded to a report of a child left inside a car in the 8000 block of S. Cicero. Ave. at 11:18 a.m.When officers arrived, they said they found a locked vehicle with an 8-year-old boy and a 4-month-old boy inside. The car was not on, and no air conditioning was flowing, police said.Officers said they were able to unlock the car and placed both boys inside their air-conditioned squad car until the Chicago Fire Department arrived.CFD evaluated the children on the scene, police said.The children were turned over to a person chosen by the guardian, police said.