Woman found dead in Aurora home, homicide investigation underway

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a home Wednesday afternoon.Police said the woman was found shot to death in the home in the 500-block of South Lasalle Street after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m. Police have not yet released any details about her identity except to say that she is in her 20s.The home is being treated as a crime scene, and detectives are speaking to people and following up on leads, police said.Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is a further danger to the community.No further details have yet been released.