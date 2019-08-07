Woman found dead in Aurora home, homicide investigation underway

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a home Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was found shot to death in the home in the 500-block of South Lasalle Street after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m. Police have not yet released any details about her identity except to say that she is in her 20s.

The home is being treated as a crime scene, and detectives are speaking to people and following up on leads, police said.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is a further danger to the community.

No further details have yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorahomicide investigationwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murdered U of I scholar's remains disposed of in trash, may never be recovered
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Burglars steal ATMs from businesses on South, SW sides, police say
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal Niles crash
Police torture victims create freedom songs
Young cancer survivor meets favorite Cub, Albert Almora Jr.
Montgomery man yelled slurs, shot air rifle at neighbors, police say
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, scattered storms
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Man charged in fatal shooting of NU PhD student in Rogers Park
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
More TOP STORIES News