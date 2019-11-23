Woman found dead in vehicle at UIC parking garage

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A young woman was found dead in a vehicle Saturday at a University of Illinois at Chicago parking garage in University Village on the Near West Side.

The woman, who was 18 or 19, was reported to Chicago Fire Department crews just after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, fire officials said. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police have set up a crime scene around the vehicle, officials said, though they could not yet confirm if detectives suspected foul play.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not provided details on her death.

Chicago police did not immediately return a request for details.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouniversity villageparkingwoman killeddeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double homicide shoots himself during standoff with police
Magnificent Mile Tree-lighting Parade steps off Saturday
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Students storm field during Harvard-Yale football game to protest
Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
UChicago Medical Center reaches tentative deal with nurses union, strike canceled
Police: 1 in custody, 2 wanted for smash and grab in West Loop
Show More
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Massive baby Jesus statue looks a lot like Phil Collins
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly
Man shot 9 times in Bronzeville
More TOP STORIES News