Woman injured after argument leads to hit-and-run in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say an argument between a pedestrian and a driver led to a hit-and-run on Chicago's North Side Friday.Police said a man in Prius was parked near a crosswalk in the 3200-blcok of North Broadway shortly before 6:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a 24-year-old woman. The driver struck her with his car, then fled northbound on Broadway, police said.The woman was take to Illinois Masonic with non-life threatening injuries to her head and arm.An investigation is ongoing.