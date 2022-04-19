worker death

'Unthinkable tragedy': Woman crushed, killed while working at food plant

By
'Unthinkable tragedy': 22-year-old killed while working at food plant

CLAYTON, N.C. -- A 22-year-old woman was killed on the job inside a North Carolina food plant Saturday.



Johnston County EMS arrived at Automatic Rolls of North Carolina (Northeast Foods) in Clayton around 3:45 p.m. First responders found the young woman and tried to save her, but they were unsuccessful.

Town of Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton later identified her as Bibiana Arellano Delabra of Middlesex.

She was working on a large industrial mixing machine when something went wrong and crushed her. Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident.

On Monday, Delabra's relatives told ABC11 that the woman's parents were seeking legal counsel and did not want to talk at this time.

The family-owned food plant, which according to its website, is one of the largest suppliers of buns, rolls, and bread products in the U.S., is currently closed.

The company released the following statement to ABC11:

"Northeast Foods is a family-owned business in operation for over 75 years. We are devastated by the accident that occurred over this weekend that resulted in the tragic loss of one of our employees. Initial reports by emergency responders have deemed this event an accident and we remain committed to working with OSHA and all pertinent parties to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this unthinkable tragedy. We have been in touch with the victim's family and deeply regret the pain this is causing. Our employees will be receiving on-site counseling as we collectively grieve and process this loss."
More TOP STORIES News