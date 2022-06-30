Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death on Manhattan's Upper East Side

Shooting on Upper East Side leaves woman dead

NEW YORK -- A woman was killed after she was shot in the head while pushing a baby stroller on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Police say the incident happened on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The 20-year-old victim was pushing a 3-month-old baby in a stroller when a man, wearing an all-black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, walked up from behind and shot the woman in the head at point-blank range.

A 10-year-old who witnessed the murder said it was a single gunshot.

"I just heard a huge noise. It was just one, but it was extremely loud, like, 'Boom!'" the child said. "I seen a lot of people running, and then I saw a few people. Like, I saw a woman down there, she fell. And at first, I thought, 'Is she ok?' And then I saw people calling 911 and cops pull up."

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died about an hour later.



Police say the baby was also rushed to the hospital but was unharmed.
The shooter fled the scene.

New York Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the scene of the incident after he spent the day addressing the proliferation of guns on city streets.

"When a mother is pushing a baby carriage down the block and is shot at point-blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families," Adams said. "We are going to find this person that is guilty of this horrific crime. We are going to find him and bring him to justice."



No arrests have been made so far.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the shooter.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
